Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We are still dealing with an upper-level low that will give us a chance of showers, and may be an isolated thunderstorm on Tuesday with highs climbing to the upper 80s. 

Hot and dry weather moves in starting Wednesday, with highs in the the lower 90s. It gets warmer Thursday through the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. 

The Tropics need to be watched this week, as a tropical system is likely in the southern Gulf later this week. It’s too early to tell how strong it will get or where it’s headed, but here in Texas we may see some showers next week from it. Stay tuned.  

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 68°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 89° 70°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 92° 72°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 73°

Friday

95° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Saturday

97° / 73°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 97° 73°

Sunday

97° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 97° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

