Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Mostly clear, warm and humid tonight, with low temperatures falling only to the upper 70s by Tuesday morning. 

Tuesday will be a hot day, as a cold front approaches around noontime – as temperatures could spike right before the front moves through. It’s called compressional heating.  Our high could be right around 101 degrees right before the front moves through, and then slightly fall after the passing of the front with mid to upper 90s. 

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and dry, with highs in the middle 90s.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

97° / 79°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 97° 79°

Tuesday

102° / 63°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 102° 63°

Wednesday

91° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 91° 62°

Thursday

94° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 94° 65°

Friday

96° / 68°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 96° 68°

Saturday

97° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 97° 70°

Sunday

98° / 71°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 98° 71°

Hourly Forecast

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

85°

12 AM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

1 AM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

2 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

3 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

4 AM
Clear
0%
81°

81°

5 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

6 AM
Clear
0%
80°

80°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

93°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
93°

96°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

98°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

100°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

101°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
101°

102°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
102°

101°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
101°

99°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
99°

96°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

90°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

