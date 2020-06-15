Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Just a few clouds are in the forecast tonight, otherwise it’ll be mostly clear and quiet as overnight lows drop to the upper 60s. 

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with a few clouds from time to time as highs climb into the middle 90s.

Wednesday looks about the same, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle 90s. 

Our weather pattern may start to change by the weekend, and this means slight chances of rain – but nothing is for sure right now as the models are not agreeing. I’ll keep you posted.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 70°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 93° 70°

Tuesday

94° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 69°

Wednesday

96° / 69°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 96° 69°

Thursday

95° / 71°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 95° 71°

Friday

96° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 71°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Sunday

97° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 97° 74°

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

