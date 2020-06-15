Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Just a few clouds are in the forecast tonight, otherwise it’ll be mostly clear and quiet as overnight lows drop to the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with a few clouds from time to time as highs climb into the middle 90s.

Wednesday looks about the same, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle 90s.

Our weather pattern may start to change by the weekend, and this means slight chances of rain – but nothing is for sure right now as the models are not agreeing. I’ll keep you posted.