Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A warm front will move across Central Texas this evening and kick off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe – with hail, gusty winds and downpours. The threat is low here, with a higher chance to our northeast.

A cold front will then cross overnight and start to drop temperatures to the middle 50s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday looks partly to mostly sunny and dry with seasonal temperatures in the lower 70s. Have a good night!