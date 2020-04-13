Closings
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted:

Get ready for a chilly night across Central Texas, as overnight low temperatures drop to the upper 30s in most areas. There will be clouds moving in overnight, and this will keep us above freezing. 

Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday, and still cool with highs again in the upper 50s. Warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday, as high temperatures climb into the 60s on Wednesday and 70s on Thursday. 

Have a great night!

7 Day Forecast

Monday

58° / 42°
Clear
Clear 0% 58° 42°

Tuesday

59° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 59° 39°

Wednesday

64° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 64° 45°

Thursday

74° / 57°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 74° 57°

Friday

70° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 70° 58°

Saturday

77° / 59°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 77° 59°

Sunday

79° / 56°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 79° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

8 PM
Clear
0%
51°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

11 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

12 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

5 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

42°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
42°

43°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
43°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

48°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

51°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

56°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

