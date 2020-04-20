Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight, with overnight low temperatures falling to the lower 60s. 

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the evening, but not everyone will see it. 

Strong storms are possible on Wednesday, with an upper-level disturbance and a cold front. The storms will be scattered and could be strong to severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Not everyone will be affected, but still be weather alert. Highs will be in the lower 80s. 

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 63°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 20% 78° 63°

Tuesday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Wednesday

82° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 57°

Thursday

81° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 81° 61°

Friday

85° / 58°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 85° 58°

Saturday

77° / 53°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 77° 53°

Sunday

78° / 56°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 78° 56°

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
65°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
65°

64°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

