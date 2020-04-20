Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight, with overnight low temperatures falling to the lower 60s.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the evening, but not everyone will see it.

Strong storms are possible on Wednesday, with an upper-level disturbance and a cold front. The storms will be scattered and could be strong to severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Not everyone will be affected, but still be weather alert. Highs will be in the lower 80s.