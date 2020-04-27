Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Tonight will be warm, with increasing clouds and low temperatures falling to the upper 60s by Tuesday morning.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, with most of the day looking dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday night, a cold front moves in from Oklahoma and brings us the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Depending on the cap, some could be strong to severe, with damaging winds.

The weather models are still not in agreement with where and if we see any severe weather, but future model runs will help us pinpoint the storms. Still be weather aware late Tuesday and Wednesday.