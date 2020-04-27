Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight will be warm, with increasing clouds and low temperatures falling to the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. 

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, with most of the day looking dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday night, a cold front moves in from Oklahoma and brings us the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Depending on the cap, some could be strong to severe, with damaging winds. 

The weather models are still not in agreement with where and if we see any severe weather, but future model runs will help us pinpoint the storms. Still be weather aware late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 68°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 86° 68°

Tuesday

87° / 63°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 87° 63°

Wednesday

81° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 50°

Thursday

82° / 58°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 82° 58°

Friday

88° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 88° 65°

Saturday

92° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 92° 71°

Sunday

93° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 93° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

69°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

71°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

72°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

73°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected

               