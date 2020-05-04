Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

LIVE NOW /
There are no weather problems this evening – just mostly clear skies and breezy conditions with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, as a cold front approaches from the north, expect increasing clouds and lows around 70 degrees on Tuesday morning. 

Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of showers. By the afternoon, it will be sunny and dry with a high around 80. 

More sunshine is on the way for Wednesday, with highs slightly warmer in the lower 80s. Have a nice evening!

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 68°

Tuesday

81° / 54°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 81° 54°

Wednesday

84° / 58°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 84° 58°

Thursday

89° / 70°
Windy with a few clouds
Windy with a few clouds 0% 89° 70°

Friday

76° / 52°
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy 40% 76° 52°

Saturday

72° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 50°

Sunday

81° / 57°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 81° 57°

Hourly Forecast

81°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
81°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

69°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

70°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

