Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Our rain chances will continue for most of the week, with an upper-level system parked over Central Texas through the upcoming weekend.

There are chances of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms each day, but remember it’s not going to rain all day and not all areas will see rain. It’s not a washout.

Our severe weather chances are very low, but an isolated thunderstorm may kick up the winds. The biggest threat will be localized flooding, with some areas possibly see two to four inches by the end of the week, with below-normal highs in the 70s and lower 80s.