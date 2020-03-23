Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

After a foggy start this morning, the skies remained mostly cloudy today with mild temperatures across Central Texas. Readings were in the mid 70s to lower 80s across the board. There may be a sprinkle or light shower early this evening, otherwise it’ll be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s.

Tuesday morning will start off in the middle 60s with mostly cloudy skies. There could be a few spots with some light fog, but nothing major. By noon, look for mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions as afternoon highs climb into the middle 80s.

That will be the trend on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s thanks to high pressure.