Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

After a foggy start this morning, the skies remained mostly cloudy today with mild temperatures across Central Texas. Readings were in the mid 70s to lower 80s across the board. There may be a sprinkle or light shower early this evening, otherwise it’ll be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. 

Tuesday morning will start off in the middle 60s with mostly cloudy skies. There could be a few spots with some light fog, but nothing major. By noon, look for mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions as afternoon highs climb into the middle 80s. 

That will be the trend on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s thanks to high pressure.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 64°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 10% 74° 64°

Tuesday

85° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 85° 52°

Wednesday

88° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 64°

Thursday

85° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 85° 68°

Friday

88° / 63°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 88° 63°

Saturday

70° / 49°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 70° 49°

Sunday

71° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 71° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

