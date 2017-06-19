MONDAY FORECAST: A Few Scattered Showers and Storms

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-19-17

TODAY: A 30% chance of showers and storms mainly in the morning hours as a cold front moves through.  Highs: 91 – 94. Winds: South/NE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with slightly drier air. Lows near 70. Winds NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Pleasant and a tad cooler early mornings. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Very warm afternoons with mostly sunny skies, but slightly drier air in place. Highs: 94-97, heat indicies at 96-98. Winds: East/ESE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot. Low: 71. High: 96. Winds: E/SE 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and more humid. Breezy! Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low 74, High 94. Winds South 15 mph. 

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low 73, High 92. Winds NE 10 mph. 

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

99° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 99° 72°

Monday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Friday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 95° 72°

Saturday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

98°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

98°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

98°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

97°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

95°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

91°

8 PM
Clear
0%
91°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
0%
82°

79°

2 AM
Clear
1%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
2%
78°

76°

4 AM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

7 AM
Clear
11%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
8%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
78°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
84°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
5%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
4%
89°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
4%
92°

