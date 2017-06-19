MONDAY FORECAST: A Few Scattered Showers and Storms

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-19-17

TODAY: A 30% chance of showers and storms mainly in the morning hours as a cold front moves through. Highs: 91 – 94. Winds: South/NE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with slightly drier air. Lows near 70. Winds NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Pleasant and a tad cooler early mornings. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Very warm afternoons with mostly sunny skies, but slightly drier air in place. Highs: 94-97, heat indicies at 96-98. Winds: East/ESE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot. Low: 71. High: 96. Winds: E/SE 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and more humid. Breezy! Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low 74, High 94. Winds South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low 73, High 92. Winds NE 10 mph.