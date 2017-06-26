MONDAY FORECAST: Variable Clouds with Scat. Showers and Storms

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-25-17

TODAY: AM overcast/mainly cloudy to a mostly cloudy afternoon. Numerous showers/storms expected, rain chances at 40%. Humid! High: 87. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Evening showers end with daytime heating. Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer night. Low: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More rain and storms with daytime heating. Breezy & warm. High: 88. Wind: SE 10 mph. Rain chances remain at 40%.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A 20% to 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the Brazos Valley. Low 72, High 91. Wind SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance for showers and storms, mostly for eastern/southeastern counties. Very humid and windy. Low 75, High 93. Wind S 15-20 mph, gusts approaching 25-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly far eastern counties to the Brazos Valley. Breezy to windy at times. Low 76, High 94. Wind S 20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Morning cloud cover to a partly sunny afternoon. Becoming even warmer and humid. Lows: middle to upper 70. Highs in the lower to middle 90. Winds South 15-20 mph.