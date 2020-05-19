Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Mostly clear and quiet tonight with overnight lows falling to the mid to upper 60s.

Record-breaking heat is on the way for Tuesday, as the mercury will climb to 97 degrees. The record right now is 95 degrees, set back in 2008.

Wednesday will be hot too, but no record – as highs will be in the low to middle 90s under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll see a weather change by the end of the week that could bring a few showers and thunderstorms in for the Memorial Day Weekend, but shouldn’t be a washout. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.