Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We are still dealing with an upper-level low that will give us a chance of showers, and may be an isolated thunderstorm on Tuesday with highs climbing to the upper 80s.

Hot and dry weather moves in starting Wednesday, with highs in the the lower 90s. It gets warmer Thursday through the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

The Tropics need to be watched this week, as a tropical system is likely in the southern Gulf later this week. It’s too early to tell how strong it will get or where it’s headed, but here in Texas we may see some showers next week from it. Stay tuned.