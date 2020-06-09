Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Mostly clear, warm and humid tonight, with low temperatures falling only to the upper 70s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a hot day, as a cold front approaches around noontime – as temperatures could spike right before the front moves through. It’s called compressional heating. Our high could be right around 101 degrees right before the front moves through, and then slightly fall after the passing of the front with mid to upper 90s.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and dry, with highs in the middle 90s.