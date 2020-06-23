Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

It’s cloudy and humid tonight, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in overnight.

The complex of storms will be moving in from northwest Texas, and may arrive anytime after 3:00 a.m. in Waco. They will be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall, but will continue to weaken as they move southeast. 

The best chance of showers and storms on Tuesday will be in the morning with these storms, otherwise most of the day will be mainly dry and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

92° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Tuesday

82° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Wednesday

86° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Thursday

90° / 71°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Friday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
Saturday

90° / 73°
Mostly cloudy
Sunday

89° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

79°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

78°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

75°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

76°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

