Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a little fog developing overnight. Low temperatures by Tuesday morning will be in the middle 60s. It will feel like spring on Tuesday, as high temperatures will quickly warm to the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Even warmer weather on the way for Wednesday! Highs will come close to 90 degrees, with a few showers and storms to our west.

A strong cold front will move across late early Thursday and bring us scattered showers and storms and highs in the lower 70s.