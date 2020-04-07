Closings
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a little fog developing overnight. Low temperatures by Tuesday morning will be in the middle 60s. It will feel like spring on Tuesday, as high temperatures will quickly warm to the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. 

Even warmer weather on the way for Wednesday! Highs will come close to 90 degrees, with a few showers and storms to our west. 

A strong cold front will move across late early Thursday and bring us scattered showers and storms and highs in the lower 70s.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 73° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 69°

Wednesday

92° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 65°

Thursday

70° / 56°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 70° 56°

Friday

65° / 57°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 65° 57°

Saturday

65° / 55°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 65° 55°

Sunday

72° / 51°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

