Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Get ready for a chilly night across Central Texas, as overnight low temperatures drop to the upper 30s in most areas. There will be clouds moving in overnight, and this will keep us above freezing.

Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday, and still cool with highs again in the upper 50s. Warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday, as high temperatures climb into the 60s on Wednesday and 70s on Thursday.

Have a great night!