Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Tonight will be warm, with increasing clouds and low temperatures falling to the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. 

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, with most of the day looking dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday night, a cold front moves in from Oklahoma and brings us the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Depending on the cap, some could be strong to severe, with damaging winds. 

The weather models are still not in agreement with where and if we see any severe weather, but future model runs will help us pinpoint the storms. Still be weather aware late Tuesday and Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 68°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Tuesday

87° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Wednesday

81° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Thursday

81° / 58°
Abundant sunshine
Friday

88° / 64°
More sun than clouds
Saturday

91° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Sunday

93° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

70°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

70°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

72°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

74°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
78°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

