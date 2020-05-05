Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

There are no weather problems this evening – just mostly clear skies and breezy conditions with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, as a cold front approaches from the north, expect increasing clouds and lows around 70 degrees on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of showers. By the afternoon, it will be sunny and dry with a high around 80.

More sunshine is on the way for Wednesday, with highs slightly warmer in the lower 80s. Have a nice evening!