Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. Right now, the storms are in West Texas moving our way. By the time they move in early tomorrow, they should be weaker, but some storms may contain small hail and strong winds. Some areas will see nothing at all. 

There will be a break from the rain later in the morning, with another chance later in the day.  Again, not a washout, and not everyone will see it. 

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy, with our rain chances increasing by the end of the week. Highs in the 80s.

