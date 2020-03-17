Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The spring-like weather will continue for most of this week with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild, with low dropping to the lower 60s. On St. Patrick’s Day, look for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few showers, and there may be an isolated storm, but most of us will stay dry. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

On Wednesday, our rain chances go up to 40 percent as a storm complex to our west gets closer. This is not a washout, but parts of the day will be wet – especially to our northwest. High will be around 80 degrees.