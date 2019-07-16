Skip to content
Most of Central Texas is under a heat advisory. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Weather
Posted:
Jul 15, 2019 / 10:31 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 15, 2019 / 10:31 PM CDT
We can expect to see a hot and humid week here in Central Texas. Highs will hover around 100 degrees for the next several days with mostly sunny skies.
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
°
/
67°
%
°
67°
Wednesday
92°
/
65°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
92°
65°
Thursday
92°
/
66°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
92°
66°
Friday
94°
/
70°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
94°
70°
Saturday
95°
/
74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
10%
95°
74°
Sunday
96°
/
75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
96°
75°
Monday
97°
/
75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
20%
97°
75°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
77°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°
76°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°
75°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°
73°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°
72°
4 AM
Clear
0%
72°
71°
5 AM
Clear
1%
71°
69°
6 AM
Clear
2%
69°
68°
7 AM
Sunny
3%
68°
72°
8 AM
Sunny
2%
72°
77°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
77°
80°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
80°
83°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°
85°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°
87°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°
88°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°
89°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°
90°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°
90°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°
89°
6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°
87°
7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°
84°
8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°
79°
9 PM
Clear
0%
79°
76°
10 PM
Clear
0%
76°
74°
11 PM
Clear
0%
74°
