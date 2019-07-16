Most of Central Texas is under a heat advisory. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.

We can expect to see a hot and humid week here in Central Texas. Highs will hover around 100 degrees for the next several days with mostly sunny skies.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 67°
% ° 67°

Wednesday

92° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 65°

Thursday

92° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 66°

Friday

94° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 94° 70°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Monday

97° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 97° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
1%
71°

69°

6 AM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
68°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
72°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

79°

9 PM
Clear
0%
79°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

11 PM
Clear
0%
74°

