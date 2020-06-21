Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A few showers are possible Saturday evening, but most of Central Texas will stay dry throughout the night. Sunday morning will start out muggy and warm with temperatures in the mid 70s. Highs will reach the mid 90s Sunday afternoon, but it will feel more like 100 degrees, with party cloudy skies.

Monday will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with another round of showers and storms possible Monday night. No severe weather is expected, but gusty winds are possible.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with highs in the mid 90s and partly cloudy skies. There is a 30% chance of rain late Tuesday evening.