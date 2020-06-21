Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A few showers are possible Saturday evening, but most of Central Texas will stay dry throughout the night. Sunday morning will start out muggy and warm with temperatures in the mid 70s. Highs will reach the mid 90s Sunday afternoon, but it will feel more like 100 degrees, with party cloudy skies.

Monday will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with another round of showers and storms possible Monday night. No severe weather is expected, but gusty winds are possible.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with highs in the mid 90s and partly cloudy skies. There is a 30% chance of rain late Tuesday evening.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

88° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 75°

Sunday

95° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 95° 72°

Monday

98° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 98° 75°

Tuesday

94° / 71°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 94° 71°

Wednesday

90° / 71°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 90° 71°

Thursday

92° / 71°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 50% 92° 71°

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 73°

