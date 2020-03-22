Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Scattered showers and storms will continue through Saturday night, but most of the rain will move out by Sunday. Otherwise, Sunday will be warmer and mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Monday will be much warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, but skies will begin to clear up Monday night.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s on Tuesday and the upper 80s towards the end of the week.