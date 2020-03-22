Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Closings
Scattered showers and storms will continue through Saturday night, but most of the rain will move out by Sunday. Otherwise, Sunday will be warmer and mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Monday will be much warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, but skies will begin to clear up Monday night.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s on Tuesday and the upper 80s towards the end of the week.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

56° / 52°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 56° 52°

Sunday

68° / 60°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 68° 60°

Monday

78° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 53°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 53°

Wednesday

86° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 86° 65°

Thursday

88° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 88° 67°

Friday

86° / 62°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 86° 62°

54°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

54°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

54°

3 AM
Showers
60%
54°

54°

4 AM
Light Rain
60%
54°

54°

5 AM
Showers
50%
54°

54°

6 AM
Showers
50%
54°

55°

7 AM
Showers
50%
55°

56°

8 AM
Showers
40%
56°

56°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
56°

58°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

59°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

64°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

66°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

63°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

