Saturday Evening Weather with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A few scattered showers are possible throughout the evening, but otherwise tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy once again.


Temperatures will fall from the upper 70s to the lower 60s overnight. Lows will be around 62 degrees.


We have a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms on Sunday with the best chance in the late afternoon and evening. The chances of severe weather are low. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the lower to mid 70s.


Monday will be warmer with highs around 75 degrees. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and there is a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

78° / 56°
Showers late
Showers late 30% 78° 56°

Sunday

64° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 64° 59°

Monday

74° / 64°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 74° 64°

Tuesday

77° / 67°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 77° 67°

Wednesday

79° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 79° 68°

Thursday

76° / 58°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 76° 58°

Friday

63° / 47°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 63° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

58°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

57°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
57°

57°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
57°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
61°

61°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
61°

61°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
61°

61°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
61°

