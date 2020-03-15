Saturday Evening Weather with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A few scattered showers are possible throughout the evening, but otherwise tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy once again.



Temperatures will fall from the upper 70s to the lower 60s overnight. Lows will be around 62 degrees.



We have a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms on Sunday with the best chance in the late afternoon and evening. The chances of severe weather are low. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the lower to mid 70s.



Monday will be warmer with highs around 75 degrees. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and there is a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms.