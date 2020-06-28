Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures falling down into the mid 70s, but will feel more like the 80s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the night.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and partly sunny skies. The chance of rain is slightly better in the afternoon, but most of Central Texas will still stay dry on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 90s on Monday, but it will feel more like the triple digits.

The rest of the week will be much drier, with highs returning into the mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

94° / 76°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 94° 76°

Sunday

93° / 77°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 93° 77°

Monday

94° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 78°

Tuesday

96° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 96° 77°

Wednesday

97° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 97° 76°

Thursday

96° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 76°

Friday

98° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 98° 74°

Hourly Forecast

81°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
92°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
88°

84°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

