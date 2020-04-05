Saturday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

We will see mostly cloudy skies the rest of Saturday night with a slight chance of scattered showers by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s with patchy fog likely early on Sunday.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs reaching the mid 60s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy once again, with scattered showers possible in the morning.

Monday will be another rainy day with most of the activity likely in the afternoon. There is a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs will reach the mid 70s.