Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Showers and storms are possible early Sunday morning. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threats will be hail and gusty winds. The threat will end by mid-morning and the rest of the day will be nice. Skies will start to clear by the afternoon and highs will reach the mid 80s.


Sunday night will be pleasant and mild with lows in the mid 50s and mostly clear skies across Central Texas.


Monday will be much nicer with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday, but the possibility of severe weather returns to the region on Wednesday. 

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

64° / 60°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Sunday

85° / 56°
Morning thunderstorms
Monday

77° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Tuesday

80° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Wednesday

77° / 60°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Thursday

80° / 58°
Abundant sunshine
Friday

86° / 60°
Sunshine
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

63°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

63°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

64°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

72°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

74°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

73°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

