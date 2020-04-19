Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Showers and storms are possible early Sunday morning. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threats will be hail and gusty winds. The threat will end by mid-morning and the rest of the day will be nice. Skies will start to clear by the afternoon and highs will reach the mid 80s.



Sunday night will be pleasant and mild with lows in the mid 50s and mostly clear skies across Central Texas.



Monday will be much nicer with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday, but the possibility of severe weather returns to the region on Wednesday.