Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday morning will be mild and sunny with temperatures starting out in the lower to mid 50s. The rest of Sunday will be warmer with highs reaching the lower 80s in the afternoon.


Monday will be warmer with highs reaching the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny all day, but we may see a few clouds in the afternoon.


Tuesday will be even warmer then Monday with highs in the 90s, but strong to severe storms are possible later in the day as a front moves through Central Texas. Not everyone will see storms on Tuesday, but the storms that do pop-up could produce large hail and gusty winds.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

75° / 51°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 75° 51°

Sunday

83° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 83° 60°

Monday

87° / 68°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 87° 68°

Tuesday

89° / 68°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 89° 68°

Wednesday

84° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 55°

Thursday

86° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 64°

Friday

91° / 67°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 91° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

59°

12 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

3 AM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

4 AM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

5 AM
Clear
10%
53°

53°

6 AM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
52°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

64°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

69°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

74°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

