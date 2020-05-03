Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

The warm and sunny weather will continue on Sunday. There will be a few clouds in the morning, but they will filter out by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lowers 90s.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday. There will be a few lingering clouds in the morning, but they will move out by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day. Highs will reach the mid 90s.

We will see a few more clouds on Tuesday, with most of the cloud cover arriving by Tuesday afternoon. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

88° / 67°
Windy, partly cloudy
Windy, partly cloudy 10% 88° 67°

Sunday

91° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 91° 67°

Monday

91° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 91° 68°

Tuesday

85° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 61°

Wednesday

84° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 84° 60°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 87° 68°

Friday

81° / 56°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 81° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 PM
Clear/Wind
0%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

