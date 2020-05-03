Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

The warm and sunny weather will continue on Sunday. There will be a few clouds in the morning, but they will filter out by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lowers 90s.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday. There will be a few lingering clouds in the morning, but they will move out by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day. Highs will reach the mid 90s.

We will see a few more clouds on Tuesday, with most of the cloud cover arriving by Tuesday afternoon. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday.