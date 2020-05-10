Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Cloud cover will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.



Sunday morning will start off chilly, but it will warm up nicely by the afternoon with highs reaching the lower 80s. Skies will clear up by noon and it will be mostly sunny for the rest of the day. It will be slightly more humid on Sunday, but otherwise it should be a very nice day.



Monday will be similar with highs reaching the lower 80s and mostly sunny skies. A few showers are possible Monday evening, but rain is not likely.



The rest of the week will be warmer with a better chance of rain on Tuesday and Friday.