Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A few showers will linger Sunday morning, but most of Central Texas won’t see the rain. Skies will clear up by lunch time and we will see mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Monday morning will start off mild with temperatures in the mid 60s and clear skies. Monday afternoon will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be similar with a mild start to the day and then a warm afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s once again and skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.