Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A few showers will linger Sunday morning, but most of Central Texas won’t see the rain. Skies will clear up by lunch time and we will see mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Monday morning will start off mild with temperatures in the mid 60s and clear skies. Monday afternoon will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be similar with a mild start to the day and then a warm afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s once again and skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

73° / 63°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 90% 73° 63°

Sunday

87° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 62°

Monday

93° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 69°

Tuesday

95° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 69°

Wednesday

94° / 69°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 94° 69°

Thursday

93° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 93° 71°

Friday

91° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 91° 72°

67°

12 AM
Rain
80%
67°

65°

1 AM
Showers
70%
65°

65°

2 AM
Showers
30%
65°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

79°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

