Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday morning will be humid with temperatures in the lower 70s. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Scattered showers are possible early in the day, but the most of the activity will be in the afternoon and evening. There is a 60% chance of showers and storms on Sunday.

Memorial Day will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the lower 80s and mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will be likely throughout the day.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with highs in the mid 80s and mostly cloudy skies. There is a 60% chance of rain on Tuesday.