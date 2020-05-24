Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday morning will be humid with temperatures in the lower 70s. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Scattered showers are possible early in the day, but the most of the activity will be in the afternoon and evening. There is a 60% chance of showers and storms on Sunday.

Memorial Day will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the lower 80s and mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will be likely throughout the day.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with highs in the mid 80s and mostly cloudy skies. There is a 60% chance of rain on Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

90° / 71°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Sunday

88° / 67°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 67°

Monday

80° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 63°

Tuesday

80° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 62°

Wednesday

81° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 81° 62°

Thursday

83° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 83° 65°

Friday

82° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

74°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

76°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

80°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

75°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

