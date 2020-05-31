Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cloud cover will increase tonight. It will be warm and muggy with temperatures dropping down into the upper 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and skies will be mostly cloudy with peaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

Monday will be another cloudy day with a 20% chance of isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Highs will reach the 90s on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

87° / 66°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 87° 66°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 87° 67°

Monday

85° / 66°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 85° 66°

Tuesday

89° / 69°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 89° 69°

Wednesday

91° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 71°

Thursday

93° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 70°

Friday

93° / 71°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 93° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected