Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Cloud cover will increase tonight. It will be warm and muggy with temperatures dropping down into the upper 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and skies will be mostly cloudy with peaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

Monday will be another cloudy day with a 20% chance of isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Highs will reach the 90s on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms throughout the day.