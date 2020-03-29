Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Closings
Sunday will be mild with mostly sunny skies in the morning. Cloud cover will increase as we head into Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

Cloud cover will continue to increase Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Some strong storms are possible later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be much nicer with partly cloudy skies in the morning. Skies will clear up by the afternoon and highs will be in the mid 70s.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

76° / 45°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 76° 45°

Sunday

75° / 58°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 75° 58°

Monday

67° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 67° 56°

Tuesday

71° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 71° 48°

Wednesday

72° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 72° 57°

Thursday

74° / 62°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 74° 62°

Friday

68° / 49°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 68° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
50°

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

3 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

47°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

54°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

67°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
67°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

60°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

