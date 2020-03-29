Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will be mild with mostly sunny skies in the morning. Cloud cover will increase as we head into Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

Cloud cover will continue to increase Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Some strong storms are possible later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be much nicer with partly cloudy skies in the morning. Skies will clear up by the afternoon and highs will be in the mid 70s.