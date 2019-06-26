Scattered storms expected Wednesday

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Veterans Voices
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Report It
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
New comet likely visitor from another solar system
Top Stories
Taliban in Moscow just days after Trump says talks ‘dead’
A new face at the reins of US diplomacy toward Latin America
Ukraine fears forced concessions at talks with Russia
Arrests made in gun smuggling case with more to come
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye shows you what to expect for your work week forecast
Top Stories
Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has your Labor Day Forecast
Top Stories
Will this week be another hot one? FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has a look at the work week forecast.
FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is anymore rain in the forecast.
The work week will be another hot and humid one. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Central Texas is back under a heat advisory. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
AP sources: Antonio Brown eligible to play for Patriots
Top Stories
Jets’ Gregg Williams on Beckham accusations: ‘Odell who?’
4 Nations tournament canceled because of Swedish boycott
Braun homers, Brewers beat Marlins 3-2 for 7th straight win
Argentina moves to World Cup final, tops France 80-66
Living Local Central Texas
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Expired Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Livestream
Calendar
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
Scattered storms expected Wednesday
Weather
Posted:
Jun 26, 2019 / 09:03 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 5, 2019 / 09:02 AM CDT
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Friday
95°
/
71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°
71°
Saturday
98°
/
71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
10%
98°
71°
Sunday
98°
/
73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
0%
98°
73°
Monday
96°
/
72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
10%
96°
72°
Tuesday
94°
/
73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°
73°
Wednesday
95°
/
74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
10%
95°
74°
Thursday
94°
/
74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
94°
74°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
95°
2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°
95°
3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°
95°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°
93°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°
93°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°
90°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°
87°
8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
87°
84°
9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°
82°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°
81°
11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°
79°
12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
79°
78°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°
77°
2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
77°
76°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°
74°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°
73°
5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
73°
73°
6 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
73°
72°
7 AM
Clear
6%
72°
74°
8 AM
Sunny
4%
74°
79°
9 AM
Sunny
1%
79°
85°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
85°
89°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°
92°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
92°
94°
1 PM
Sunny
2%
94°
Trending now
Killeen elementary students disciplined for ‘inappropriate comments’
ProFootball Challenge
Woman accused of trying to wreck 18-wheeler
Baylor Taking Stock of Their Roster During The Bye Week
Temple police recover stolen car in less than an hour, arrest two
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App