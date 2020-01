The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch from now until 9pm Friday night.

The following counties are names in the watch:

Anderson

Bell

Bosque

Collin

Cooke

Coryell

Dallas

Delta

Denton

Ellis

Erath

Falls

Fannin

Freestone

Grayson

Hamilton

Henderson

Hill

Hood

Hopkins

Hunt

Johnson

Kaufman

Lamar

Lampasas

Leon

Limestone

McLennan

Milam

Montague

Navarro

Parker

Rains

Robertson

Rockwall

Somervell

Tarrant

Van Zandt

Wise