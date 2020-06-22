Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cloud cover will increase Sunday night with lows in the mid 70s. Monday morning will start out warm and cloudy, but skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s on Monday.

Rain chances increase Monday night into Tuesday morning. Showers and storms are most likely after midnight. Areas of heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with these storms.

Tuesday will start out wet with lingering showers and storms, but the rain will clear out by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Tuesday and highs will be in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

86° / 75°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 86° 75°

Monday

97° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 97° 73°

Tuesday

86° / 67°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 67°

Wednesday

90° / 70°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 90° 70°

Thursday

88° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 71°

Friday

88° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 72°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

96°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

94°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

93°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

91°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected