Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Temperatures will be mild Sunday night into Monday morning. Patchy fog is possible early in the day on Monday with a 20% chance of scattered showers early in the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs reaching the upper 70s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday morning, but the sun return by the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower to mid 80s on Tuesday.

The rest of the week will be warm and sunny. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s across Central Texas with mostly sunny skies sticking around until Friday.