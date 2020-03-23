Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Closings
Temperatures will be mild Sunday night into Monday morning. Patchy fog is possible early in the day on Monday with a 20% chance of scattered showers early in the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs reaching the upper 70s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday morning, but the sun return by the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower to mid 80s on Tuesday.

The rest of the week will be warm and sunny. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s across Central Texas with mostly sunny skies sticking around until Friday.

Sunday

64° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 64° 59°

Monday

75° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 65°

Tuesday

85° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 85° 52°

Wednesday

88° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 88° 64°

Thursday

88° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 88° 68°

Friday

86° / 63°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 86° 63°

Saturday

72° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 72° 49°

Hourly Forecast

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

