Sunday Night Forecast: Evening showers come to an end late, more fire up tomorrow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
062517_MondayDayplanner_Waco_1498433297790.jpg

CENTRAL TEXAS & BRAZOS VALLEY WEATHER FORECAST: 6-25-17

TONIGHT: Isolated showers overnight. Mostly cloudy overnight and muggy. Low 71. Wind E 5 mph.

MONDAY: AM overcast/mainly cloudy to a mostly cloudy afternoon. Numerous showers/storms expected, rain chances at 40%. Humid! High: 87. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Evening showers end with daytime heating. Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer night. Low: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More rain and storms with daytime heating. Breezy & warm. High: 88. Wind: SE 10 mph. Rain chances remain at 40%.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A 20% to 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the Brazos Valley. Low 72, High 91. Wind SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance for showers and storms, mostly for eastern/southeastern counties. Very humid and windy. Low 75, High 93. Wind S 15-20 mph, gusts approaching 25-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly far eastern counties to the Brazos Valley. Breezy to windy at times. Low 76, High 94. Wind S 20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Morning cloud cover to a partly sunny afternoon. Becoming even warmer and humid. Lows: middle to upper 70. Highs in the lower to middle 90. Winds South 15-20 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

98° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 98° 72°

Monday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 74°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Friday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Saturday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

97°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

98°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

98°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

98°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

97°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

95°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

91°

8 PM
Clear
0%
91°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

2 AM
Clear
1%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
2%
78°

76°

4 AM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

7 AM
Clear
11%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
8%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
78°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
84°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
5%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
7%
89°

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected