Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Cloud cover will increase tonight with temperatures dropping down into the mid 60s. Monday will be warm and muggy, but the mostly cloudy skies will prevent highs from reaching the 90s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon.


Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas that see the most sunshine will see the highest temperatures. A few showers are possible throughout the day.


The rest of the week will be warm and sunny. Highs will be in the 90s and the mostly sunny skies will return on Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

87° / 68°
Mainly cloudy
Mainly cloudy 20% 87° 68°

Monday

85° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 85° 68°

Tuesday

89° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 69°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 92° 71°

Thursday

94° / 72°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 94° 72°

Friday

95° / 72°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 95° 72°

Saturday

96° / 73°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 96° 73°

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

74°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

