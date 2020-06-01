Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Cloud cover will increase tonight with temperatures dropping down into the mid 60s. Monday will be warm and muggy, but the mostly cloudy skies will prevent highs from reaching the 90s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon.



Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas that see the most sunshine will see the highest temperatures. A few showers are possible throughout the day.



The rest of the week will be warm and sunny. Highs will be in the 90s and the mostly sunny skies will return on Wednesday.