Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

The warm and muggy weather will continue tonight with temperatures dropping down into the mid 70s. Monday will mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 90s, but it will feel more like the triple digits.

Tuesday will be sunny and even warmer with highs reaching the triple digits in the afternoon ahead of a cold front. The front won’t bring any rain, but it will knock the temperatures down into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be drier and a little cooler with highs in the mid 90s. Highs will stay in the 90s for the rest of the week with little to no chance of rain going into the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

94° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 73°

Monday

99° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 99° 78°

Tuesday

102° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 102° 63°

Wednesday

93° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 65°

Thursday

97° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 97° 68°

Friday

96° / 69°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 96° 69°

Saturday

98° / 71°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 98° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
0%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

88°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

94°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

96°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

97°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

97°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

97°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

97°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

94°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

90°

9 PM
Clear
0%
90°

