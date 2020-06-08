Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

The warm and muggy weather will continue tonight with temperatures dropping down into the mid 70s. Monday will mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 90s, but it will feel more like the triple digits.

Tuesday will be sunny and even warmer with highs reaching the triple digits in the afternoon ahead of a cold front. The front won’t bring any rain, but it will knock the temperatures down into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be drier and a little cooler with highs in the mid 90s. Highs will stay in the 90s for the rest of the week with little to no chance of rain going into the weekend.