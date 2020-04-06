Closings
Sunday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be mild and mostly cloudy. No rain is expected Sunday night, but a few showers may pop up early Monday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday will be much warmer with mostly cloudy skies all day. A few isolated storms are possible late in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a 20% chance of scattered showers early Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day will be mainly dry. Rain will return by the end of the work week.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

66° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 66° 59°

Monday

75° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 75° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 87° 69°

Wednesday

89° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 66°

Thursday

69° / 52°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 70% 69° 52°

Friday

61° / 52°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 61° 52°

Saturday

68° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 68° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

