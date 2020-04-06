Sunday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be mild and mostly cloudy. No rain is expected Sunday night, but a few showers may pop up early Monday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday will be much warmer with mostly cloudy skies all day. A few isolated storms are possible late in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a 20% chance of scattered showers early Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day will be mainly dry. Rain will return by the end of the work week.