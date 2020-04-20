Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Tonight will be mild with lows reaching the mid to upper 50s. Cloud cover will increase overnight and Monday morning will start out partly cloudy.



Monday will be nice and warm with highs reaching the lower 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny by lunch time on Monday.



Tuesday will be another warm day with highs reaching the lower to mid 80s once again. It will be sunny most of the day, but a few clouds will move into the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.



Wednesday is the big story this week. A few strong to severe storms are possible across Central Texas Wednesday afternoon and evening.