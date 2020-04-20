Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Weather
Tonight will be mild with lows reaching the mid to upper 50s. Cloud cover will increase overnight and Monday morning will start out partly cloudy. 


Monday will be nice and warm with highs reaching the lower 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny by lunch time on Monday.


Tuesday will be another warm day with highs reaching the lower to mid 80s once again. It will be sunny most of the day, but a few clouds will move into the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.


Wednesday is the big story this week. A few strong to severe storms are possible across Central Texas Wednesday afternoon and evening.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

87° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 56°

Monday

78° / 61°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 78° 61°

Tuesday

79° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 79° 57°

Thursday

80° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 63°

Friday

83° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 83° 58°

Saturday

75° / 52°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 75° 52°

Hourly Forecast

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

12 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

58°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

