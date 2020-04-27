Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

The warm weather continues on Monday with a highs reaching the mid 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout, with a few passing clouds possible in the afternoon.

Cloud cover will increase Monday night with mostly cloudy skies by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will only fall down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible by Tuesday afternoon. A few of these storms have the potential to be strong. Another round of storm is possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Gusty winds and large hail are possible with these storms.