Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday morning will start off mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will clear up by the afternoon and highs will reach the mid 90s.



Cloud cover will increase again Monday night into Tuesday morning, and Tuesday will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday with a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms overnight.



A few showers are possible early Wednesday morning, but it will clear up by the afternoon and skies will be mostly sunny once gain. Highs will reach the lower 80s on Wednesday.



We will see another chance at rain over the weekend.