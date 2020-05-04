Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday morning will start off mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will clear up by the afternoon and highs will reach the mid 90s.


Cloud cover will increase again Monday night into Tuesday morning, and Tuesday will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday with a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms overnight.


A few showers are possible early Wednesday morning, but it will clear up by the afternoon and skies will be mostly sunny once gain. Highs will reach the lower 80s on Wednesday. 

We will see another chance at rain over the weekend. 

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

88° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 69°

Monday

91° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 91° 68°

Tuesday

81° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 54°

Wednesday

85° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 85° 62°

Thursday

88° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Friday

77° / 54°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 77° 54°

Saturday

73° / 53°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 73° 53°

Hourly Forecast

75°

1 AM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

