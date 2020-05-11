Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Cloud cover will increase Sunday night into Monday morning with temperatures dropping down into the lower to mid 50s.

Monday will be nice with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s across Central Texas.

Showers and storms are possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Severe weather is not likely, but you may hear some rumbles of thunder in the morning. A few showers are possible Tuesday afternoon too. Highs will be in the mid 80s.