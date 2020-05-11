Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Cloud cover will increase Sunday night into Monday morning with temperatures dropping down into the lower to mid 50s.

Monday will be nice with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s across Central Texas.

Showers and storms are possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Severe weather is not likely, but you may hear some rumbles of thunder in the morning. A few showers are possible Tuesday afternoon too. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

77° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 77° 53°

Monday

81° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 80° 68°

Wednesday

87° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 87° 70°

Thursday

87° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 87° 70°

Friday

86° / 67°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 86° 67°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 79° 67°

Hourly Forecast

60°

12 AM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

1 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

55°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

58°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

