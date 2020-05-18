Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

This week will be hot and humid. Monday morning will start off mild with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s and mostly clear skies. The rest of the day will be sunny with highs reaching the upper 80s in the east to the mid 90s in the west.



Tuesday will be another hot and sunny day with mostly sunny skies and highs once again reaching the lower to mid 90s in the afternoon. It will be warmer to the west of the I-35 corridor.



Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the 90s.



The warm and sunny weather will stick around into the weekend.