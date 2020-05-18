Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

This week will be hot and humid. Monday morning will start off mild with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s and mostly clear skies. The rest of the day will be sunny with highs reaching the upper 80s in the east to the mid 90s in the west.


Tuesday will be another hot and sunny day with mostly sunny skies and highs once again reaching the lower to mid 90s in the afternoon. It will be warmer to the west of the I-35 corridor.


Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the 90s. 

The warm and sunny weather will stick around into the weekend. 

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

86° / 62°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 86° 62°

Monday

93° / 69°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 93° 69°

Tuesday

98° / 71°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 98° 71°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 88° 71°

Thursday

90° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 71°

Friday

89° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 70°

Saturday

86° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 86° 70°

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

1 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

64°

3 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

4 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

5 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Clear
10%
63°

64°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
64°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

86°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

10 PM
Clear
0%
80°

