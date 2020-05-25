Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Scattered showers and storms will continue Sunday night into Monday morning. Heavy rain and some isolated strong storms are possible after midnight. Monday morning will start off wet with more scattered showers and temperatures in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, but showers will tapper off after lunch. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Another round of showers and storms are likely Monday night.


Tuesday will be another cloudy and wet day with scattered showers likely in the morning and then again later in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Tuesday.


Showers and storms are less likely on Wednesday, but there is still a 50% chance of an isolated storm or two. Highs will be in the lower 80s and skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 65°

Monday

82° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 65°

Tuesday

77° / 61°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 77° 61°

Wednesday

77° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 77° 64°

Thursday

80° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 65°

Friday

80° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 80° 65°

Saturday

81° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 81° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

69°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

69°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

66°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
66°

66°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

70°

9 AM
Rain
60%
70°

70°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
70°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

76°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

72°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

71°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

69°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
69°

