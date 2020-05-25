Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Scattered showers and storms will continue Sunday night into Monday morning. Heavy rain and some isolated strong storms are possible after midnight. Monday morning will start off wet with more scattered showers and temperatures in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, but showers will tapper off after lunch. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Another round of showers and storms are likely Monday night.



Tuesday will be another cloudy and wet day with scattered showers likely in the morning and then again later in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Tuesday.



Showers and storms are less likely on Wednesday, but there is still a 50% chance of an isolated storm or two. Highs will be in the lower 80s and skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.